'World's biggest' freshwater fish netted in Cambodia

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
21 June, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 12:21 pm

Related News

'World's biggest' freshwater fish netted in Cambodia

BSS/AFP
21 June, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 12:21 pm
The world&#039;s biggest freshwater fish, a giant stingray, that weighs 661 pounds (300 kilograms) is pictured with International scientists, Cambodian fisheries officials and villagers at Koh Preah island in the Mekong River south of Stung Treng province, Cambodia June 14, 2022. Picture taken with a drone on June 14, 2022. Chhut Chheana/Wonder of Mekong/ Handout via REUTERS
The world's biggest freshwater fish, a giant stingray, that weighs 661 pounds (300 kilograms) is pictured with International scientists, Cambodian fisheries officials and villagers at Koh Preah island in the Mekong River south of Stung Treng province, Cambodia June 14, 2022. Picture taken with a drone on June 14, 2022. Chhut Chheana/Wonder of Mekong/ Handout via REUTERS

A fisherman on the Mekong river in Cambodia has hooked the biggest freshwater fish ever recorded, scientists said -- a 300-kilogram stingray.

The giant freshwater stingray, which measured four metres (13 feet) from snout to tail, was caught last week and released back into the wild after being fitted with a tag to track its behaviour.

The monstrous bottom-dweller beat the previous record for the biggest recorded freshwater fish, held by a 293-kilo (646-pound) Mekong giant catfish caught in Thailand in 2005, the US-funded Wonders of the Mekong research project said.

The stingray, caught in Stung Treng province in northern Cambodia, was more than twice the weight of an average lowland gorilla, the experts said.

"In 20 years of researching giant fish in rivers and lakes on six continents, this is the largest freshwater fish that we've encountered or that's been documented anywhere worldwide," Zeb Hogan, a fish biologist leading the Wonders of the Mekong project, said in a statement released Tuesday.

"This is an absolutely astonishing discovery, and justifies efforts to better understand the mysteries surrounding this species and the incredible stretch of river where it lives."

The world&#039;s biggest freshwater fish, a giant stingray, that weighs 661 pounds (300 kilograms) is pictured with International scientists, Cambodian fisheries officials and villagers at Koh Preah island in the Mekong River south of Stung Treng province, Cambodia June 14, 2022. Picture taken with a drone on June 14, 2022. Chhut Chheana/Wonder of Mekong/Handout via REUTERS
The world's biggest freshwater fish, a giant stingray, that weighs 661 pounds (300 kilograms) is pictured with International scientists, Cambodian fisheries officials and villagers at Koh Preah island in the Mekong River south of Stung Treng province, Cambodia June 14, 2022. Picture taken with a drone on June 14, 2022. Chhut Chheana/Wonder of Mekong/Handout via REUTERS

The researchers fitted an acoustic tag to the stingray before returning it to the river, to try to learn more about the secretive creature's elusive behaviour.

Last month, an endangered giant freshwater stingray four metres long and weighing 180 kilos was also hooked by a fisherman in the same province.

More than 1,000 fish species call the Mekong home and the stingray is not the only giant lurking in the muddy waters -- the giant catfish and giant barb also reach up to three metres long and 270 kilos in weight.

Scientists have warned that plastic waste threatens wildlife even in the deepest stretches of the Mekong, along with "ghost nets" -- abandoned by fishers but still able to snare fish.

The world&#039;s biggest freshwater fish, a giant stingray, that weighs 661 pounds (300 kilograms) is pictured with International scientists, Cambodian fisheries officials, and villagers at Koh Preah island in the Mekong River south of Stung Treng province, Cambodia June 14, 2022. Picture taken with a drone on June 14, 2022. Sinsamout Ounboundisane/FISHBIO/Handout via REUTERS
The world's biggest freshwater fish, a giant stingray, that weighs 661 pounds (300 kilograms) is pictured with International scientists, Cambodian fisheries officials, and villagers at Koh Preah island in the Mekong River south of Stung Treng province, Cambodia June 14, 2022. Picture taken with a drone on June 14, 2022. Sinsamout Ounboundisane/FISHBIO/Handout via REUTERS

The famous waterway starts in China and twists south through parts of Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Vietnam, feeding 60 million people through its basin and tributaries.

But environmentalists have long voiced concerns about dam building along the Mekong River that will destroy fish stocks.

Biggest freshwater fish / stingrays / Cambodia / Mekong River

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

4h | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

5h | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

4h | Wheels
Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

3h | Videos
Relation between per capita income and living standard

Relation between per capita income and living standard

3h | Videos
LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

4h | Videos
Who is responsible for the flood?

Who is responsible for the flood?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply