World Tourism Day 2021: Know its history, significance and theme

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
27 September, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 03:19 pm

Related News

World Tourism Day 2021: Know its history, significance and theme

World Tourism Day 2021: The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is a United Nations’ agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.

Hindustan Times
27 September, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 03:19 pm
World Tourism Day 2021: Know its history, significance and theme

World Tourism Day is observed every year on September 27 to mark the anniversary of the adoption of the Statutes of the Organization in 1970, paving the way for the establishment of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is a United Nations' agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.

History of World Tourism Day

UNWTO was established on this day in 1980 to create awareness on how tourism affects social-cultural, political and economic values globally and the role of tourism within the international community.

Significance of World Tourism Day

On World Tourism Day, UNWTO urges people to highlight the ability of tourism. "By celebrating this day, we state our commitment that, as tourism grows, the benefits that come will be felt at every level of our broad and diverse sector, from the biggest airline to the smallest family business," Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO's secretary general, said in his official message.

UN secretary general António Guterres said the tourism sector touches almost every part of the global economy and societies, enabling historically marginalised people and those at risk of being left behind to benefit from development that is local and direct. "On World Tourism Day, we recognise the power and potential of tourism to advance prosperity and drive inclusive sustainable development," he added.

Theme of World Tourism Day 2021

This year the theme of World Tourism Day is 'Tourism for Inclusive Growth'. It aims to help people associated with the tourism sector in every possible way. UNWTO has urged businesses, tourists, UN agencies, member states and non-members to "celebrate tourism's unique ability to ensure that nobody is left behind as the world begins to open up again and look to the future".

Celebrating World Tourism Day

Keeping World Tourism Day in mind and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Centre's initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's Independence, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is organising various events and activities in the state to promote state tourism and make people aware of the state's rich history, traditions, cultural and national heritage, possibilities, tourism importance etc. and to enhance their tourism knowledge, news agency PTI reported.

Tourism / World Tourism Day / Travel

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

21h | Videos
Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

21h | Videos
Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

3
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec