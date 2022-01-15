World risks more years of high energy prices, emissions: IEA

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
15 January, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 09:49 am

Related News

World risks more years of high energy prices, emissions: IEA

While renewable power experienced "impressive growth", electricity generation from coal and natural gas hit record levels, the report found

BSS/AFP
15 January, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 09:49 am
Wind turbines are seen in a corn field in Newton, Iowa, on Oct. 11, 2019. JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES/Foreign Policy
Wind turbines are seen in a corn field in Newton, Iowa, on Oct. 11, 2019. JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES/Foreign Policy

The world faces more years of high energy prices and emissions unless the electricity sector changes faster after demand hit a record last year, the International Energy Agency said Friday.

The economic recovery from the Covid pandemic, combined with unusual weather conditions, caused electricity demand to jump by more than six percent in 2021, the largest increase since 2010, the IEA said.

In absolute terms, the increase of more than 1,500 terawatt-hours was the largest ever, the Paris-based agency said in its semi-annual Electricity Market Report.

This pushed prices to unprecedented levels while emissions from the electricity sector rose by seven percent in 2021 -- an all-time high after having decreased the previous two years, the IEA said.

While renewable power experienced "impressive growth", electricity generation from coal and natural gas hit record levels, the report found.

"In the absence of faster structural change in the sector, rising demand over the next three years could result in additional market volatility and continued high emissions," the IEA said.

IEA executive director Fatih Birol said emissions from electricity must fall by 55 percent by 2030 if the world is to meet a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"But in the absence of major policy action from governments, those emissions are set to remain around the same level for the next three years," Birol said in a statement.

"Not only does this highlight how far off track we currently are from a pathway to net zero emissions by 2050, but it also underscores the massive changes needed for the electricity sector to fulfil its critical role in decarbonising the broader energy system."

Birol also warned that high electricity prices "have been causing hardship for many households and businesses around the world and risk becoming a driver of social and political tensions."

China accounted for around half of the global growth in electricity demand last year. The country experienced power cuts due to coal shortages -- a problem also encountered by India.

Top News

world / IEA / energy / emission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are plenty of obstacles and barriers on the ground allowing players ample hiding spots to take cover in. Photo: Noor A Alam

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

2h | Panorama
Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

1h | Wheels
Four compact crossovers for small families

Four compact crossovers for small families

2h | Wheels
Shovon Islam. Illustration: TBS

As RMG orders surge, so do the headaches

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

15h | Videos
Helpful horse in remote life

Helpful horse in remote life

19h | Videos
The way, not the will

The way, not the will

19h | Videos
Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike