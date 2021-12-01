World Peace Conference at Dhaka to begin on 4 Dec

World Peace Conference is going to be held on 4-5 December at Dhaka.

On the occasion of birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh foreign ministry has organized the summit where delegates from more than 50 countries will participate both in-person and virtually.

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen spoke at the curtain raiser of the conference at the foreign ministry on Wednesday.

He said that around 59 foreign delegates will attend in person and 40 will attend virtually including some nobel laureates.

Among the guests, former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon will attend virtually.

The foreign minister informed that President MD Abdul Hamid will inaugurate the event virtually on 4 December and PM Sheikh Hasina will be present virtually as the chief guest at the concluding ceremony on 5 December.

He said Bangladesh did not invite any head of state or government to the conference but invited peace activists, writers, poets, singers and civil society members from different countries to join the conference for promoting a culture of peace and tolerance.