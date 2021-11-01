World at one minute to midnight over climate change: Boris Johnson

The world is at "one minute to midnight", having run down the clock on waiting to combat climate change, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

Johnson was speaking as world leaders arrive for the landmark COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, reports the BBC.

He said leaders needed to move from "aspiration to action" to slow global warming; and added the summit was a "critical" moment for him, and said an ambitious outcome was still "in the balance".

For the first time, Johnson also confirmed he did not want to see a controversial proposed coal mine in Cumbria go ahead.

"I am not in favour of more coal," said the UK prime minister.

"But it is not a decision for me, it is a decision for the planning authorities."

The UK government has been criticised for not stopping the mine project going ahead. This is the strongest statement the UK prime minister has yet made on the subject - and could help negotiations, because persuading nations to phase out coal is one of the central goals the UK government has set for the crucial UN conference.