World not ready yet to 'switch off' fossil fuels, COP28 host UAE says

World+Biz

Reuters
10 May, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 05:27 pm

Related News

World not ready yet to 'switch off' fossil fuels, COP28 host UAE says

Reuters
10 May, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 05:27 pm
UAE Minister for Climate and the Environment Mariam Almheiri is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Washington, US, 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis
UAE Minister for Climate and the Environment Mariam Almheiri is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Washington, US, 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday that countries should agree to phase out fuel emissions – not the production of oil, gas and coal – at the upcoming UN climate change negotiations that it will host this December.

The comments reflect deep divisions between nations over how to combat global warming ahead of the COP28 talks. Some wealthy Western governments and climate-afflicted island nations have been pushing for a phase out of fossil fuels, while resource-rich countries have campaigned to keep drilling.

UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Almheiri told Reuters in an interview that phasing out fossil fuels would hurt countries that depend on them for revenue or can not easily replace them with renewable sources.

She favoured phasing out fossil fuel emissions using capture and storage technologies while ramping up renewable energy, saying this strategy lets countries fight warming while continuing to produce oil, gas, and coal.

"The renewable space is advancing and accelerating extremely fast but we are nowhere near to be able to say that we can switch off fossil fuels and solely depend on clean and renewable energy," Almheiri said on the sidelines of the Agriculture Innovation Mission (AIM) for Climate conference in Washington.

"We are now in a transition and this transition needs to be just and pragmatic because not all countries have the resources," she added.

The UAE is co-hosting the AIM conference with the United States.

At last year's climate summit in Egypt, over 80 countries including the EU and small island nations agreed to include language in the final outcome calling for a phase down of all fossil fuels. Countries including Saudi Arabia and China urged Egypt not to include that language in the final text.

This month, G7 countries agreed to hasten their phaseout of fossil fuel consumption, although they did not set a firm date.

Almheiri pointed to the UAE's example of relying on new carbon capture technology and renewables to decrease the emissions intensity of the OPEC-member's oil and gas operations.

The UAE has a goal to get 50% of its electricity from renewables by 2050 from the current level of 25%, and could strengthen that goal, she said.

Almheiri added that alongside energy, global food supply will be a major focus of COP28 because it accounts for nearly a third of global emissions.

As with energy, technology and innovation can solve food security problems, Almheiri said, noting that it has helped the UAE, with its parched desert landscape, devise a food security strategy.

Tackling inefficiencies of the global food system can also help address problems like malnutrition, food waste and climate change all at once, she said.

"We are making sure that the food systems dialogue is on centre stage along with the energy dialogue at COP28," she said.

Top News

COP28 / UAE / fossil fuels

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

5h | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

5h | Pursuit
People’s representatives started the conversion of the forest land into khas land, and leased them to many displaced fishermen, soon after Nijhum Dwip became a union. Photo: Rajib Dhar

What will Nijhum Dwip offer if it loses its forest and deer?

9h | Panorama
The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

1h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

21h | TBS Face to Face
Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

21h | TBS Stories
‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

6
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter