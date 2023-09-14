The world needs compromise, says UN chief

World+Biz

BSS/XINHUA
14 September, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 10:27 am

Related News

The world needs compromise, says UN chief

Beginning on 18 Sept, world leaders and delegates will gather at the United Nations headquarters in New York to participate in a series of high-level meetings and events

BSS/XINHUA
14 September, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 10:27 am
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference on the eve of the U.N. climate summit (COP25) in Madrid, Spain, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference on the eve of the U.N. climate summit (COP25) in Madrid, Spain, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

It is in the interest of everybody to have a global compromise, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

Guterres made the remarks at a press conference held ahead of the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

Beginning on 18 Sept, world leaders and delegates will gather at the United Nations headquarters in New York to participate in a series of high-level meetings and events.

"My appeal to world leaders will be clear," Guterres said. "This is not a time for posturing or positioning. This is not a time for indifference or indecision. This is a time to come together for real, practical solutions. It is time for compromise for a better tomorrow."

"Politics is compromise. Diplomacy is compromise. Effective leadership is compromise," he added.

The high-level week is a one-of-a-kind moment each year for leaders from every corner of the globe to not only assess the state of the world, but to act for the common good, he said, stressing that "action is what the world needs now.")

The world leaders are gathering at a time when humanity faces huge challenges, from the worsening climate emergency to escalating conflicts, the global cost-of-living crisis, soaring inequalities and dramatic technological disruptions, said Guterres.

"People are looking to their leaders for a way out of this mess. Yet in the face of all this and more, geopolitical divisions are undermining our capacity to respond," he said.

A multipolar world is emerging. While multipolarity can be a factor of equilibrium, it can also lead to escalating tensions, fragmentation and worse, Guterres noted.

"But at a time when our challenges are more connected than ever, the outcome of a zero-sum game is that everyone gets zero," he said.

The UN chief told reporters that although there are divisions, different interests, different visions and different cultures, the world needs compromise.

"If we want a future of peace and prosperity based on equity and solidarity, leaders have a special responsibility to achieve compromise in designing our common future for our common good," he said. "Next week here in New York is the place to start."

Top News

United Nations (UN) / Antonio Guterres

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students are mostly happy about the washing machines but they seem to expect more from the vending machines. Photo: Noor A Alam

Your Campus: Transforming dormitory life with vending machines, laundromats

2h | Panorama
A locality in Narayanganj is crammed with congested residential buildings on all sides (left), while a road in Gazipur is left in a dilapidated state (right). Photos: Noor A Alam

How compromises to city plans entrap the underprivileged in climate hazards

2h | Panorama
The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

22h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

22h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

13h | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

17h | TBS Stories
Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

17h | TBS Stories
India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

17h | TBS SPORTS