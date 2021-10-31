The world needs to come together - COP26 president

COP26 President Alok Sharma has said that hitting the 1.5C target will be "very tough" and the world needs to "come together" to achieve it.

The UK is hosting this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP), in partnership with Italy, which is seen as crucial to bring climate change under control, reports the BBC.

Delayed by a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, COP26 aims to keep alive a target of capping global warming at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels - the limit scientists say would avoid its most destructive consequences.

More than 25,000 people are descending on the Scottish city of Glasgow for the two-week event, with large protests expected. Nearly 200 countries are being asked for more ambitious targets to reduce their carbon emissions.

Leaders from the world's wealthiest countries are currently at the G20 summit in Rome - and will travel to Glasgow later.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the international summit a "moment of truth" and warned that failing to act will harm future generations.

Here are the latest updates from COP26 -