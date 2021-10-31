The world needs to come together - COP26 president
The UK is hosting this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP), in partnership with Italy, which is seen as crucial to bring climate change under control
COP26 President Alok Sharma has said that hitting the 1.5C target will be "very tough" and the world needs to "come together" to achieve it.
The UK is hosting this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP), in partnership with Italy, which is seen as crucial to bring climate change under control, reports the BBC.
Delayed by a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, COP26 aims to keep alive a target of capping global warming at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels - the limit scientists say would avoid its most destructive consequences.
More than 25,000 people are descending on the Scottish city of Glasgow for the two-week event, with large protests expected. Nearly 200 countries are being asked for more ambitious targets to reduce their carbon emissions.
Leaders from the world's wealthiest countries are currently at the G20 summit in Rome - and will travel to Glasgow later.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the international summit a "moment of truth" and warned that failing to act will harm future generations.
Here are the latest updates from COP26 -
'Sometimes you need to anger people' - Greta Thunberg
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has said "sometimes you need to anger some people" to have an impact on public perception.
"We are activists because we are very positive that we can actually change [the course of events]," she said.
Thunberg is one of the thousands of activists who will be taking to the streets of Glasgow during this summit.
G20 leaders struggle to secure climate breakthrough at Rome summit
Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies holding their first face-to-face summit in two years, struggled on Sunday to bridge differences over how to combat global warming ahead of a crucial United Nations conference on climate change.
Diplomats worked through the night seeking agreement on the wording of the traditional final communique. But there was no sign of significant progress, an official for one of the delegations said, declining to be named.
"The fight against climate change is the defining challenge of our times," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who chairs the G20 this year, told his fellow leaders as he opened the day's discussions.
"Either we act now, face the cost of the transition and succeed in moving our economy to a more sustainable path or we delay, pay a much higher price later and risk failing."
With drafts of the communique showing scant results in terms of new commitments to curb pollution or greenhouse gases, climate scientists and activists https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/thousands-demonstrate-rome-g20-disc... are likely to be disappointed unless late breakthroughs are made.
The G20 bloc - which includes Brazil, China, India, Germany and the United States - accounts for an estimated 80% of the global gas emissions that scientists say must be sharply reduced to avoid climate catastrophe.
'World's moment of truth'- UK PM Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the summit will be the "world's moment of truth".
Speaking before the two-week conference, he urged leaders to make the most of it.
"The question everyone is asking is whether we seize this moment or let it slip away," he said.
Failure to stem temperatures 'unimaginable' for Marshall Islands
Tina Stege, climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, says if global temperatures rise above 1.5C, it will be "unimaginable" for the 60,000 people who live in her country.
She said sea levels were already rising and "creating inundations" on a yearly basis in the chain of islands in the Pacific, reports the BBC.
She described COP26 as "a hugely important moment" and offers a warning to the world.
"We are going to be hit earliest and hardest, but this crisis is going to affect us all."
'We expected more from China'
COP26 President Alok Sharma has said that the summit "expected more from China."
"It moved forward somewhat since 2015 but of course we expected more," he said.
He called COP26 a "real opportunity" for China to " step up and show futher leadership."
Sharma said that the UK has pledged to stop international coal financing and domestic coal will start to go down from 2026 but said "we need to see the detail".
China, the world's largest emitter, recently boosted coal output due to a power crisis.
Sharma added: "I want to see more commitment from all countries here but ultimately this will come down to what we are able to negotiate."
According to Climate Action Tracker, an international group of scientists and policy experts, China's current actions to meet its commitments are "highly insufficient".
The world needs to come together - COP president
COP26 President Alok Sharma SAID climate change is a "huge challenge that we face collectively".
"The world needs to come together and ensure that we are doing our bit to limit global temperature rises," he said, reports the BBC.
He added that there has been progress since the 2015 COP summit Paris, when all the world's countries came together in an agreement pledging to tackle climate change and keep warming to below 2C and ideally 1.5C by 2100.
The UN recently said the world was ere on track for 2.7C - but Sharma and UK PM Boris Johnson want to use this conference to "keep 1.5 alive".