World Inequality Report 2022 published, Bangladesh exempted

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 11:38 am

World Inequality Report 2022 published, Bangladesh exempted

In the recent "World Inequality Report 2022" some 30 countries have been named, including India and China, but not Bangladesh.

The report has been authored by Lucas Chancel, co-director of the World Inequality Lab, and coordinated by several experts, including French economist Thomas Piketty.

According to the report, income and wealth inequalities have been on the rise almost everywhere since the 1980s, following a series of deregulation and liberalisation programs that took different forms in different countries.

In India top 1% of the population controls 22% of the country's wealth while 10% population owns 57% of the wealth, reads the report.

Whereas, in Canada the top 10% earns on average 13 times more than the bottom 50%.

Though Bangladesh has not been mentioned in this report the country is not entirely out of danger.

The Human Development Index of 2021 ranked Bangladesh 133rd out of 189 countries.

The index showed that the bottom 40% of the population hold only 21% of all wealth whereas the richest 10% hold 27% of wealth.

Lucas Chancel said the Covid-19 crisis has exacerbated the inequalities between the very wealthy and the rest of the population.

"Yet, in rich countries, government intervention prevented a massive rise in poverty, this was not the case in poor countries. This shows the importance of social states in the fight against poverty," he said.

The world map of inequalities reveals that national average income levels are poor predictors of inequality -- among high-income countries, some are very unequal (such as the US), while others are relatively equal (Sweden).

