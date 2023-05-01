World Food Programme lifts suspension of operations in Sudan

FILE PHOTO: Sudanese refugees who fled the violence in their country, gather for food given by the World Food Programme (WFP) near the border between Sudan and Chad, in Koufroun, Chad 28 April, 2023. REUTERS/Mahamat Ramadane

The United Nations' World Food Programme said on Monday (1 May) it will immediately lift the suspension of its operations in Sudan that was put in place after the tragic deaths of its team member.

"WFP is rapidly resuming our programs to provide the life-saving assistance that many so desperately need right now," WFP executive director Cindy McCain wrote on Twitter.

The WFP said on 16 April it had temporarily halted all operations in Sudan after three of its employees were killed in clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) a day earlier.