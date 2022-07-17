World Day for International Justice: What you should know

17 July, 2022, 11:15 am
World Day for International Justice 2022: The World Day for International Justice celebrates the momentous approval of the Rome Statute and the formation of the new international criminal justice system in 1998

17 July, 2022, 11:15 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The World Day for International Justice is observed on 17 July every year to mark the strengthening system of international justice and to promote the rights of the victims. Also, known as the Day of International Criminal Justice (ICC), it emphasises the need of combating impunity and providing justice to the victims of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

Why is World Day for International Justice marked?

The World Day for International Justice celebrates the momentous approval of the Rome Statute and the formation of the new international criminal justice system in 1998.

The formation of the International Criminal Court is seen as a watershed event for peace and the rule of law. It is the first permanent and independent international judicial entity capable of trialling persons accused of significant violations of international humanitarian and human rights law. The ICC does not replace national courts, but it is accessible when a country cannot or will not conduct investigations or punish culprits.

Over 139 countries have signed the Court's treaty. Nearly 80 states, representative of every region of the world, have ratified it.

Significance

The day assumes significance because it is important to raise public awareness about justice and promote the rights of victims. The day also calls for people from all around the world to focus on concerns that are important.

The day is commemorated by a variety of events held across the world to publicise the day and to support the International Criminal Court. This day is also promoted by the media, which includes numerous news networks, radio stations, and newspapers. Several organisations call people's attention to significant topics such as genocide, violence against women, and so on.

 

 

Law & order

Justice / International Criminal Court (ICC)

