Hindustan Times
12 June, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 11:56 am

World day against child labour: History and significance

According to a report by the UN body, around 152 million children worldwide are engaged in child labor, of which 72 million children work in hazardous conditions.

Photo: Noor--A-Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor--A-Alam/TBS

Every year on June 12, the World Day against Child Labour is celebrated across the world to focus attention on the global extent of the cause and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it.

This year, the celebrations are set to focus on "Universal Social Protection to End Child Labour," according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO),the United Nations body that regulates the world of work. With this, the ILO is aiming to call for increased investment in the social protection systems to save kids young kids from child labour.

Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

According to a report by the UN body, around 152 million children worldwide are engaged in child labor, of which 72 million children work in hazardous conditions.

The UN body established the World Day Against Child Labor in 2002 with the intent to foster the worldwide movement against child labour. On this day, state governments, local authorities, civil society and international, workers and employers organizations come together to raise awareness of on how child labour has economical and social consequences.

According to recent ILO studies, the elimination of child labour in transition and developing economies could generate economic benefits much greater than the costs, which are mostly associated with an investment in better schooling and social services.

Evidence points to a strong link between household poverty and child labour, and child labour perpetuates poverty across generations by keeping the children of the poor out of school and limiting their prospects for upward social mobility.

