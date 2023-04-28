Worker sought for one of world's remotest islands in Atlantic Ocean

World+Biz

TBS Report
28 April, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 04:23 pm

Related News

Worker sought for one of world's remotest islands in Atlantic Ocean

TBS Report
28 April, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 04:23 pm
Photo: BBC
Photo: BBC

A British wildlife group is looking for someone to work on a desolate island called Gough Island in the southern Atlantic Ocean for 13 months.

The group offered a salary of between £25,000 and £27,000 (approximately Tk31.48 lakh) for the job which involves "frequent long days" tracking seabird species, according to a BBC report.

The island, which is a habitat of eight million birds is around 1,500 miles (2,400km) from the African mainland with no airport. 

The person who is interested in the job has to reach Gough by a seven-day boat ride from South Africa.

The candidates would be required to adapt well to living in a "challenging and remote sub-Antarctic environment" as the British territory has neither any permanent residents nor any amenities.

Candidates should also have "a science degree or equivalent experience in a relevant subject", as well as "wild bird/animal handling and monitoring experience in the field".

There are seven full-time employees working on the island for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

Among the employees, one named Rebekah Goodwill is set to end her year in September. So the RSPB is looking for a new field officer.

And Rebekah warns potential employees they will have to brave tough weather - and put up with no fresh food for a year.

So what do you eat when you're more than a thousand miles from the nearest country? Get ready for meals to come packaged - or frozen.

"It was definitely one thing they stressed for us before we came - that for many people... the lack of fresh food is significant," Lucy says.

"The main thing I certainly miss is just like a crunchy carrot, or being able to bite into a nice apple. Just some crunch, but apart from that - I don't feel like I'm really missing much."

Fresh fruit and vegetables pose too much of a biosecurity risk of germinating and spreading across the island. Instead, food is mainly sourced from two walk-in freezers, stocked once a year.

"One's full of frozen vegetables and the other's basically full of frozen meat and then we've got lots of tinned frozen fruit and veg," Rebekah says.

"They give us a year's worth of supply of food during that two-week takeover time, and we live off it for the rest of the year."

The takeover time refers to the period once a year, in September, when some employees on Gough pack up and return home, and new workers take over.

"I think Bekah and I, being British, thought we were used to rain," says another worker named Lucy Dorman. "But there's a lot of rain."

She adds: "We are on the edge of the roaring forties, we are just a small rock in the middle of the south Atlantic, so we do have some pretty extreme weather."

The roaring forties describes the area between the latitudes 40 and 50 south of the equator - notorious for strong winds.

Photo: BBC
Photo: BBC

And as for social isolation?

"In an odd sort of way I kind of feel like I'm more connected to my friends and family here than I probably was when I worked up in Scotland," says Rebekah.

The pair say with internet on the base, staying in touch is as easy as ever - and the support of the small team makes up for challenging moments.

"It's a very nice community here so we're able to share stories, and learn from each other and support each other when you can't be at a wedding or a funeral," adds Rebekah.

As part of the RSPB International Conservation Science Team, Lucy and Rebekah track the movements of various endangered birds, such as the Atlantic yellow-nosed albatross, Atlantic petrel and MacGillivray's prion.

During the day, they brave the weather and head into the field - usually equipped with waterproof jackets and trousers, and wellington boots - to locate the birds.

They are collecting data on chicks on the island, and their fight against mice, an invasive species, that have been eating them.

"They [the mice] did start to eat the seabirds," Lucy says. "They don't have any predators, the mice on the island, and so they were having a massive impact, particularly on the small chicks."

In 2017-18 the mice became so detrimental to chicks that just 21% of Tristan albatross chicks survived to fledge. In one critically endangered petrel species that nests in burrows - the MacGillivray's prion - not a single chick survived.

The RSPB suspects the mice were introduced onto Gough by sailors in the 19th Century, and the group has been working to eradicate them.

The eradication has significantly reduced the population - but the RSPB has not yet been able to completely rid the island of mice.

So, for those interested in a year on Gough - birds, mice, frozen food, and spectacular remoteness included - the deadline to apply is the end of Sunday.

Top News

Atlantic Ocean / Island

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

3h | Panorama
Sadman Yeasar Alam and Mobashshira Tabassum Rahi. Sketch: TBS

Blazing in neglect: Why accountability of owners and authorities under tort law is imperative

3h | Thoughts
The Deputy Superintendent of Chotomoni Nibash Zublee Begum Ranu (middle) and other staffers sit with children of different ages at the shelter home in the capital’s Azimpur. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Zublee Begum Ranu

The mother of all

4h | Features
The body of Akif&#039;s custom road bike was built from locally sourced aluminium alloy pipes of various diameters, carefully welded to maintain the angles as per the rider’s height and body posture. Photo: Akif Hamid

Custom road bike: Building the right bike for the right users

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

22h | TBS Stories
Ukrainians running out of weapons

Ukrainians running out of weapons

21h | TBS World
The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

23h | TBS Stories
Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

7h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'

6
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office