Women first to suffer, last to be heard: UN Security Council hears

World+Biz

AFP/BSS
08 March, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 09:09 am

Related News

Women first to suffer, last to be heard: UN Security Council hears

AFP/BSS
08 March, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 09:09 am
Photo: AFP/BSS
Photo: AFP/BSS

Women are the primary victims of wars and conflict, yet they remain severely underrepresented at diplomatic negotiations, officials told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday.

On the eve of International Women's Day on March 8, Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, called on the international community to do more to protect the lives, health and rights of women around the world.

"We must recall that we have neither significantly changed the composition of peace tables, nor the impunity enjoyed by those who commit atrocities against women and girls," Bahous told a UN Security Council debate on women, peace and security.

Bahous called out what she said was a "gender apartheid" in Afghanistan, where women have effectively been squeezed out of public life since the Taliban swept back into power in August 2021, banning women from attending universities, going to parks and removing them from many jobs.

"Afghanistan is one of the most extreme examples of regression in women's rights, but it is far from being the only one," Bahous said.

Turning to Russia's war against Ukraine, which is now into its second year, Bahous said that women and their children represent about 90 percent of the 8 million Ukrainians who have had to flee the country, while women and girls constitute nearly 70 percent of the millions displaced within Ukraine.

"Peace is the only answer, with women's engagement in the process," Bahous said as she urged world leaders to do right by the landmark UN Security Council Resolution passed in 2000, which highlighted the role of women in preventing and resolving conflicts.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield echoed that sentiment.

"I will call attention to the violence and oppression of women and girls around the world and what they are facing -- in Iran, in Afghanistan, in areas of Ukraine occupied by Russia, and in so many other places around the world," she said.

French official Marlene Schiappa, who formerly served as her country's equality minister, said women pay the highest price in wars and crises.
"In all conflict and crisis situations, and, to take current examples, in Ukraine, Yemen and Somalia, women are particularly affected, even deliberately targeted, by sexual and gender-based violence," Schiappa said. "Those responsible must answer for their actions."

Top News

UN / Women's Rights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

1d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2d | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

2d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

1h | TBS Today
Football matches where teams scored seven goals

Football matches where teams scored seven goals

14h | TBS SPORTS
Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

18h | TBS Science
Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

3
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

4
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

5
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year