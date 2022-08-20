Wizz Air suspends relaunch of Russia-UAE flights as criticism mounts

World+Biz

Reuters
20 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 05:17 pm

Related News

Wizz Air suspends relaunch of Russia-UAE flights as criticism mounts

Reuters
20 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 05:17 pm
A Wizz Air Airbus A320 at Luton Airport, Luton, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
A Wizz Air Airbus A320 at Luton Airport, Luton, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

European budget carrier Wizz Air has suspended plans to resume flights from the Russian capital of Moscow to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, amid mounting criticism over the relaunch decision this month.

In Friday's statement deferring the flights until further notice, Wizz Air made no mention of the social media backlash, which included some calls to boycott the airline, but referred only to "industry supply chain limitations".

On Twitter, the airline had responded to criticism by saying the flight would be run by its Abu Dhabi venture, which is a registered carrier in the United Arab Emirates operating in line with the Gulf state's regulations.

Other UAE carriers were operating to Russia, it added.

London-listed Wizz Air holds a 49% stake in Wizz Air Abu Dhabi whose aircraft carry the European airline's name and branding. Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ owns 51%.

This month, Wizz Air said flights between Abu Dhabi and Moscow would resume from October. On Feb. 27, it had suspended all fights with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

Wizz Air also holds airline operating certificates (AOCs) in Britain and Hungary.

European carriers have ceased operations with Russia, while Russian airlines are banned from European Union airspace as part of Western sanctions for the conflict, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

The UAE has not imposed sanctions on Russia and instead said it sought to maintain a neutral position.

Wizz Air / Russia-UAE flights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bruce W Jentleson. Sketch: TBS

Who’s winning the sanctions war?

4h | Panorama
BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

6h | Food
Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

1d | Interviews
Photo: Collected

KFC says ‘Howdy’ with their scrumptious new Texas BBQ Zinger Burger

8h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

1h | Videos
NBR takes 7-point reform plan to boost tax collection

NBR takes 7-point reform plan to boost tax collection

2h | Videos
Classic Hamburger Recipe

Classic Hamburger Recipe

7h | Videos
Asteroids rich in organic matter source of water, say scientists

Asteroids rich in organic matter source of water, say scientists

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings