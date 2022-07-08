Who is Shivon Zilis, believed to be mother of Elon Musk's new twins?

Shivon Zilis is an AI expert who has been associated with several projects of Elon Musk and is now the director of Neuralink.

Shivon Zilis is one of the top executives of Elon Musk's Neuralink with whom Elon Musk is believed to have fathered twins who were born in November 2021. After the reports of Musk's latest twins came to the light, Elon Musk did not refuse those and, if anything, only confirmed as he tweeted, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far." The twins take Elon Musk's children count to 9. Musk has two children with Canadian singer Grimes and five children with ex-wife Justine Wilson.

Shivon Zilis is a Canadian, believed to be born to an Indian-immigrant mother and a Caucasian father.

Shivon Zilis studied Economics and Philosophy at Yale University.

As of now, Shivon Zilis is the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink. She has been associated with this company since 2017.

Shivon Zilis is an AI expert who was associated with Tesla also as a project director from 2017 to 2019.

Zilis is believed to have met Musk through connections in the AI industry in San Francisco when Zilis was offered a job at Musk's artificial intelligence company OpenAI.

After college, Zilis worked at IBM and then joined Bloomberg Beta as a founding member in 2011, where she helped vet machine-learning start-ups.

Some reports claimed Shivon Zilis could lead Twitter if Elon Musk's bid goes through. The day Elon Musk struck a deal to take over Twitter, Zilis tweeted, "It's nice when there are days where you end up more net hopeful for the future :)"

It's nice when there are days where you end up more net hopeful for the future :) — Shivon Zilis (@shivon) April 26, 2022

Shivon Zilis has been listed on Forbes' 30 Under 30 and LinkedIn's 35 Under 35.

In 2020, Shivon Zilis defended Elon Musk after Musk moved Tesla to Texas. Replying to a tweet of California State Assembly member, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, 'F*ck Elon Musk', Shivon Zilis wrote, "This makes me sad. No one's perfect but I've never met anyone who goes through more personal pain to fight for an inspiring future for humanity - and has done so tirelessly for decades. Everyone's entitled to their opinion but mine is that there's no one I respect and admire more."

This makes me sad. No one's perfect but I've never met anyone who goes through more personal pain to fight for an inspiring future for humanity - and has done so tirelessly for decades. Everyone's entitled to their opinion but mine is that there's no one I respect and admire more https://t.co/pkNvYrrX96— Shivon Zilis (@shivon) May 11, 2020

In her tweets, Shivon Zilis has shown interest in Elon Musk's other projects including SpaceX. In May, she tweeted that she switched her Twitter timeline to a reverse chronological view, something Musk has advocated for."My learning rate from Twitter has spiked since swapping to chronological and it feels less like doomscrolling," she said. "Curious if others feel the same way."