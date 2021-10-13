WHO panel on origins of new pathogens includes Wuhan probe members

Reuters
13 October, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 07:19 pm

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday proposed 26 experts to form its new Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of novel pathogens, including several who served on its mission to Wuhan, China, to probe the source of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The statement named the 26 proposed members ahead of a two-week period of public consultation, including Marion Koopmans, Thea Fischer and Hung Nguyen who took part in the joint investigation with China this year.

The WHO launched the request for applications last August, saying it was looking for the greatest scientific minds to advise on investigations into new high-threat pathogens that jump from animals to humans and could spark the next pandemic.

