WHO may recognize Sputnik V this year: official

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
29 January, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 09:49 am

Related News

WHO may recognize Sputnik V this year: official

The WHO representative in Russia added that of all the Russian vaccines, only Sputnik V has applied for registration

BSS/AFP
29 January, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 09:49 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine may be recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) this year, WHO representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Thursday on the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"Ten vaccines have been included in the list of drugs recommended for emergency use, which means that they are used in public health emergencies, like now in a pandemic. Sixteen more candidates are pending, including Sputnik V," she explained.

In order to be included on the list, she said, the necessary package of documents has to be assembled. "It's not just documents on the effectiveness of the vaccine or an article in The Lancet, it's a complete overall technical document for an application for the registration of a drug in the WHO, which includes five big modules. Everything is going according to plan, and we hope that these plans will allow us to come to the end of the process this year," Vujnovic pointed out.

The WHO representative in Russia added that of all the Russian vaccines, only Sputnik V has applied for registration.

In Russia, six COVID-19 vaccines have been registered to date: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona-N and Sputnik M.
 

Top News

WHO / Sputnik

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Agritech startups have tried to introduce newer technologies, although these attempts have hardly seen any success due to low profitability in the sector. Photo: iPage

The problem with agritech startups in Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

22h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

1d | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

1d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

2d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

2d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building