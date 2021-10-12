WHO experts recommend booster dose against Covid-19 for immunocompromised people

World+Biz

TBS Report
12 October, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 03:36 pm

Related News

WHO experts recommend booster dose against Covid-19 for immunocompromised people

The experts made it clear that they were not proposing an additional "booster dosage" for the general public.

TBS Report
12 October, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 03:36 pm
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The World Health Organization's vaccine advisors on Monday advised that patients with weakened immune systems be given an extra dose of the approved Covid-19 vaccines.

People over-60 who have been taken two doses of the Chinese Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines should be provided with a third dose of the same jab, said the UN's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE), reports AFP.

The experts made it clear that they were not proposing an additional "booster dosage" for the general public.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac, and AstraZeneca have all received WHO clearance for emergency use during the pandemic.

SAGE held a four-day meeting last week to review the latest information and data on a range of vaccines for Covid-19 and other diseases.

"SAGE recommended that moderately and severely immunocompromised persons should be offered an additional dose of all WHO EUL (emergency use listing) Covid-19 vaccines as part of an extended primary series," the group said.

"These individuals are less likely to respond adequately to vaccination following a standard primary vaccine series and are at high risk of severe Covid-19 disease."

A different vaccine "may also be considered based on vaccine supply and access considerations".

SAGE added that when implementing this recommendation, countries should initially aim at maximising two-dose coverage in that population, and thereafter administer the third dose, starting in the oldest age groups.

Top News / Health

WHO / dose / third

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

23h | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

23h | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

23h | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case