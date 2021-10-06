WHO experts back using malaria vaccine on African children

Reuters
06 October, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 10:23 pm

An Anopheles stephensi mosquito obtains a blood meal from a human host through its pointed proboscis in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters November 23, 2015. A known malarial vector, the species can found from Egypt all the way to China. REUTERS/Jim Gathany/CDC/Handout via Reuters
An Anopheles stephensi mosquito obtains a blood meal from a human host through its pointed proboscis in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters November 23, 2015. A known malarial vector, the species can found from Egypt all the way to China. REUTERS/Jim Gathany/CDC/Handout via Reuters

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the only approved vaccine against malaria should be widely used on African children, potentially a major advance against a disease that kills hundreds of thousands of people annually.

The recommendation is for RTS,S, or Mosquirix, a vaccine developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline.

It was jointly announced in Geneva by the WHO's top advisory bodies for malaria and immunization, the Malaria Policy Advisory Group and the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation.

