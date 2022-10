White House's Sullivan: We take Putin's nuclear threats seriously

U.S. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks to the news media about the war in Ukraine, including the war crimes alleged by the Biden administration committed by Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

The United States takes Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats seriously but does not presently see indications of the use of nuclear weapons, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

Sullivan told reporters at the White House the United States was taking the risk very seriously and communicating directly with Russia about the issue, including about decisive responses the United States would take if Moscow went down "that dark road."