White House rules out constitutional solution to debt crisis

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
24 May, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 10:34 am

Related News

White House rules out constitutional solution to debt crisis

BSS/AFP
24 May, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 10:34 am
REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Biden is not planning to invoke the 14th Amendment to prevent a US debt default, the White House said Tuesday (23 May), ruling out a constitutional solution to the current debt impasse.

Biden and the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy have held three rounds of face-to-face talks to try and reach a deal to lift the current borrowing limit so the US can meet its existing spending commitments.

Invoking the 14th Amendment to the constitution, which some legal scholars have argued would allow the US Treasury to simply ignore the debt limit, "is not going to fix the current problem we have right now," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Biden previously said he was looking into whether he could invoke the 14th Amendment, but was concerned about the economic damage that could occur while any legal challenges played out.

The remarks from Jean-Pierre suggest he has parked any plans he may have had to use a constitutional mechanism to resolve the debt crisis.

Jean-Pierre also appeared to rule out a short-term extension to the debt ceiling to allow Biden and Mccarthy's teams more time to negotiate, telling reporters such a solution is "not on the table."

US debt / debt ceiling / Debt default

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should you pursue fact-checking as a career in Bangladesh?

1h | Pursuit
Graphics: TBS

How you can make money using ChatGPT

53m | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, it is predominantly digital pianos/keyboards along with classical and acoustic guitars that draw the most amount of Yamaha’s sales. Photo: Noor A Alam

Yamaha Music Store: Where you buy more than just instruments

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

15h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

22h | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

13h | TBS World
Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss