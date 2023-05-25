Where else did the US impose visa restrictions on this year?

The United States of America, on several occasions, considered imposing visa restrictions this year, with the latest being on 24 May in a bid to maintain democratic electoral process in Bangladesh.

Other countries to have faced such restrictions this year include Nigeria, Afghanistan, and Haiti.

Nigeria

Visa restrictions were announced by the US for people who are allegedly "undermining the democratic process" during a recent election in Nigeria.

Under a policy to restrict visas of anyone judged to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria, these people will be found ineligible for visas to the United States.

The US had made the announcement prior to Nigeria's general elections on 25 February.

Blinken had warned that other individuals who "undermine the democratic process" in Nigeria, including before, during, and after the country's 2023 elections, might be disqualified from receiving US visas.

"The decision to impose visa restrictions reflects the United States' commitment to support Nigerian aspirations to combat corruption and strengthen democracy and the rule of law," he added.

In a 15 May press statement, Blinken said that the US is "taking steps to impose visa restrictions on individuals involved in undermining the democratic process during Nigeria's 2023 elections cycle"

"The United States is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world. Today [15 May], I am announcing that we have taken steps to impose visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria's 2023 elections cycle. These actions are specific to certain individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people or the Government of Nigeria as a whole," reads the statement.

Under Section 212(a)(3)C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, these individuals will be subject to restrictions on visas to the United States under a policy covering those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy.

These individuals have been involved in intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote results, and other activity that undermines Nigeria's democratic process, the statement adds.

The decision to enact visa restrictions is a reflection of the United States' ongoing support of Nigeria's efforts to advance democracy and the rule of law.

The section 212(a)(3)(C), "Inadmissibility due to Foreign Policy", says an alien whose entry or proposed activities in the United States the Secretary of State has reasonable ground to believe would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States is inadmissible.

Afghanistan

The United States imposed visa restrictions on select current and former Taliban members, non-state security organisation members, and others suspected of oppressing women's and girls' rights in Afghanistan in February this year, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Taliban administration a month earlier issued bans on women attending universities and working with non-governmental organisations.

Blinken noted the judgments as factors in the new visa prohibitions and stated that the United States opposes the behaviour in "the strongest of terms."

"The Taliban's most recent edicts bar women from universities and from working with non-governmental organisations, and they build on the Taliban's previous measures that closed secondary schools to girls and limited women's and girls' ability to work."

"Through these decisions, the Taliban have again shown their disregard for the welfare of the Afghan people," he added.

The State Department statement did not name the individuals impacted by the move.

Blinken referenced other actions by the Taliban administration that have undermined the rights of women and girls since the group took control of the country after the chaotic US military withdrawal in 2021.

"So far, the Taliban's actions have forced over one million school-aged Afghan girls and young women out of the classroom, with more women out of universities and countless Afghan women out of the workforce. These numbers will only grow as time goes on, worsening the country's already dire economic and humanitarian crises," Blinken said.

Deeming equal access to education and work an "essential component to the vitality and resiliency of entire populations," Blinken said these steps will hurt the Taliban's standing globally.

"The Taliban cannot expect the respect and support of the international community until they respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghans, including women and girls," Blinken said.

Haiti

On 5 April, the United States issued a similar restriction to support the people of Haiti and respond to the country's persistent instability by placing visa restrictions and financial sanctions on former Haitian Chamber of Deputies President Gary Bodeau for his involvement in corruption.

The Department of State officially designated Bodeau under Section 7031(c), making him ineligible for entrance into the United States in general.

Concurrently, the Department of the Treasury has designated Bodeau as a target of the Global Magnitsky Act, and his financial assets in the United States have been frozen as a result.