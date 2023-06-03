What's on Rishi Sunak's to-do list? A global artificial intelligence watchdog

03 June, 2023, 07:00 pm
Rishi Sunak: It will be modelled on the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 2, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 2, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

British prime minister Rishi Sunak may be considering a London-based global artificial intelligence (AI) watchdog aimed at overseeing any threats posed by the technology, a UK media report claimed.

As Rishi Sunak is set to discuss ways to cooperate on monitoring AI when he meets US president Joe Biden at the White House next week, The Times reported that the British premier is considering setting up a global AI authority in London.

What will be the new agency like?

It will be modelled on the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which was founded in 1957 with 176 countries as members to monitor the use of nuclear energy and promote safe standards.

What is Rishi Sunak planning?

A British minister told the newspaper that the UK would be "the best place" in the world for any new body as many leading companies already have a strong presence here.

"The Prime Minister is very alive to the need for international alignment on the approach to AI as the technology evolves to ensure we can benefit from the opportunities but manage the risks," a government source was quoted as saying by the report.

Are there similar efforts on AI regulation in the world?

The European Union (EU) is refining its Artificial Intelligence Act which would attempt to take a hard line on oversight of the sector and its impact. The US is also considering regulation of AI technology, it was earlier reported.

