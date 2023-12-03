What to watch at COP28 on Sunday

World+Biz

Reuters
03 December, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 09:29 am

Related News

What to watch at COP28 on Sunday

The health-themed day will draw a cast of headliners, including Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, who is expected to join the United Arab Emirates in launching a climate health initiative

Reuters
03 December, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 09:29 am
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the Transforming Food Systems in the Face of Climate Change event on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit at Dubai Expo, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates December 1, 2023. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the Transforming Food Systems in the Face of Climate Change event on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit at Dubai Expo, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates December 1, 2023. Photo: Reuters

After two days of back-to-back speeches by world leaders, the COP28 climate summit turns its attention on Sunday to the reality of climate change fuelling more sickness and disease.

It will be the first time that the annual UN talks feature public health on the agenda.

With malnutrition, malaria, diarrhoea and heat stress all on the rise - and threatening to stretch already-struggling health services - countries and businesses both are anxious for more ways to protect people as temperatures continue to climb for decades.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The health-themed day will draw a cast of headliners, including Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, who is expected to join the United Arab Emirates in launching a climate health initiative.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will also visit the sprawling COP28 compound, where more than 70,000 people from across the world have gathered for the two-week conference.

Clinton was due to take part in an event on women and climate change.

COP28 will also see an appearance from former US Vice President Al Gore, who shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize with the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change for their work to increase public knowledge about global warming.

On Saturday, current US Vice President Kamala Harris sought to promote Washington's global climate leadership, saying her country had once again become "a global leader in the fight against the climate crisis".

Top News

Climate Change Conference (COP28) / climate change / Global warming / environemnt / Carbon emission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jannatul Ferdous Ivy has written 11 books so far with the latest, a series of poems, being published this year. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jannatul Ferdous Ivy: Overcoming tragedy, excelling in life

3h | Panorama
According to public health experts, our healthcare is not well-equipped and we do not have the required number of doctors in proportion to our population. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How inclusive is our healthcare system?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Rony Rezaul

Stand out in Style: Explore Apex's Wedding Season Collection

21h | Mode
TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel's war on Palestine is a boon for the United States

Israel's war on Palestine is a boon for the United States

Now | TBS World
Nomination for independent candidates hits the history!

Nomination for independent candidates hits the history!

13h | TBS Stories
Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

14h | TBS SPORTS
Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

16h | TBS Economy