Western Canada lightning strikes up tenfold, stoking fires

World+Biz

Reuters
03 July, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 07:13 pm

Related News

Western Canada lightning strikes up tenfold, stoking fires

The Pacific province of British Columbia has been recovering from the grip of an unprecedented heat wave, which has so far caused 719 confirmed deaths

Reuters
03 July, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 07:13 pm
A view shows a wildfire burning outside of the town of Lytton, where it raged through and forced everyone to evacuate, in British Columbia, Canada, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A view shows a wildfire burning outside of the town of Lytton, where it raged through and forced everyone to evacuate, in British Columbia, Canada, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Lightning strikes in Western Canada over the past two days soared nearly tenfold from the same time a year ago, triggered in part by a record-breaking heat wave, meteorologists said, warning of more strikes over the weekend that could further stoke forest fires fanned by high winds.

Over 710,000 lightning strikes were recorded in British Columbia and western Alberta between 3 p.m. on Wednesday and 6 a.m. on Thursday, up from an average 8,300 from the same period over the past five years, said Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist with Vaisala, a global environmental measurements company which collects the data.

The Pacific province of British Columbia has been recovering from the grip of an unprecedented heat wave, which has so far caused 719 confirmed deaths, triple what would normally occur in the same time period, the province's chief coroner said on Friday.

During the heat wave, the town of Lytton broke Canada's 80-plus year old heat record with a 49.6°C (121.28°F) temperature. A forest fire that started on Wednesday razed Lytton to the ground, and caused two deaths. The cause of the fire was under investigation. read more

British Columbia usually accounts for about 5% of Canada's total lighting strikes each year, but it has reported its annual number in less than 48 hours, Vagasky said.

The figure is comparable to "what you would typically see on some of the bigger lightning days in really lightning prone regions of the United States, like Texas or Oklahoma," Vagasky said, and is unheard of for a region like British Columbia.

The high number of lightning strikes was caused in part by the heat wave, which created high levels of moisture in the atmosphere in the form of melting snow and evaporation of water from vegetation, said Jonathan Bau, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The moisture fueled the unusually fierce thunderstorms.

"We're not in the middle of summer where everything's dried out," Bau said, adding that more lightning was forecast for the weekend.

The strikes caused several forest fires across central British Columbia, with 136 fires burning as of Friday afternoon, B.C. officials said at a briefing.

The fires are expected to burn through 100,000 hectares (247,105 acres) by the end of the weekend, officials said, a significantly higher figure than by this point in previous years - B.C. does not usually see its forest fire season ramp up until late July.

Over 1,300 homes have been ordered evacuated, and it is not known how many people are missing. The Red Cross is running a phone line for family reunification, officials said.

Western Canada / lighting strikes / stoking / fires

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

3h | Videos
SEO Specialist: Learn from Md Faruk Khan why it is a red-hot career

SEO Specialist: Learn from Md Faruk Khan why it is a red-hot career

3h | Videos
TBS Money: Grameenphone wants to provide the best service through its 4G towers

TBS Money: Grameenphone wants to provide the best service through its 4G towers

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

5
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

6
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured