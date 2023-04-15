Western Australia assesses Cyclone Ilsa's 'path of destruction'

World+Biz

Reuters
15 April, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 12:18 pm

Related News

Western Australia assesses Cyclone Ilsa's 'path of destruction'

Reuters
15 April, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 12:18 pm
A Bureau of Meteorology satellite image shows Tropical Cyclone Ilsa at 10:30 AM AEST on April 13, 2023. AAP Image/Supplied by the Bureau of Meteorology/via REUTERS
A Bureau of Meteorology satellite image shows Tropical Cyclone Ilsa at 10:30 AM AEST on April 13, 2023. AAP Image/Supplied by the Bureau of Meteorology/via REUTERS

Emergency authorities in Western Australia were assessing damage on Saturday from a tropical cyclone that hit the state's northwest, sparing heavily populated areas but affecting several remote communities.

Ilsa, downgraded to a severe weather system, made landfall in the sparsely populated Pilbara region of Western Australia early on Friday with an intensity rating of 5, the highest.

The storm is the second extreme weather event this year in the state's northwest. "Once in a century" floods lashed the vast Kimberley region further north in January.

Western Australia Department of Fire and Emergency Services Assistant Commissioner Rick Curtis said crews were surveying damage in the "very large area" hit by Ilsa.

"There is a large path of destruction," Curtis told ABC television, saying there had been damage to some homesteads and station properties in the region.

"It's quite a remote part of Western Australia so getting support services to the area will take some time and effort."

The cyclone, which set a preliminary Australian record 10-minute sustained wind speed of 218 km per hour (135 mph), missed the world's largest iron ore export hub at Port Hedland, before moving inland.

As the focus shifted to recovery, the federal and state governments on Saturday made emergency payments available to affected residents.

"This cyclone has impacted on many extremely remote communities and ... it may take some time to fully understand the full extent of the impact," Acting Federal Emergency Management Minister Andrew Giles said in a statement with Western Australian counterpart Sue Ellery.

Australia's weather forecaster warned of possible severe weather on Saturday in parts of the neighbouring Northern Territory, including potential flooding in the outback town of Alice Springs, as the ex-cyclone tracked east.

australia / Cyclone Ilsa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A document dated 23 March states that the United Kingdom has the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine at 50 soldiers. Photo: Reuters

US intel leaks: What it reveals and what's next

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

1d | Panorama
Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

2d | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fire in the market: Is it just ignorance?

Fire in the market: Is it just ignorance?

24m | TBS Today
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

1h | TBS Insight
It's best to hold good stocks over years

It's best to hold good stocks over years

1h | TBS Markets
Initiative to take Muslin to new hights

Initiative to take Muslin to new hights

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Infrastructure

Meridian Group builds Chattogram's first mixed-use building

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away