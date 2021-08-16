Watch: Latest videos from Afghanistan

16 August, 2021
As Taliban insurgents took over the Afghanistan capital without a fight on Sunday, a video emerged showing militants have attacked a police station.

The video, released by a news outlet named Rudaw, shows Taliban were throwing stones at the fleeing convoy of the security forces.

The insurgents also looted guns and bullets from the police station.

In another video, it was seen that more than a hundred people were trying to get board on a plane to leave Kabul. Gunshots were heard at that time.

Meanwhile, Taliban leaders has promised to provide "serenity" for the nation in a newly released video.

Now is the time for provide for the people of Afghanistan and improve their lives, says the deputy leader of Taliban.

The comments were made in a new video clip released by the militants, a day after fighters seized the capital Kabul and declared victory.

Afghanistan / KabulHasFallen

