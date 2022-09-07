Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 12

World+Biz

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 12:38 pm

Related News

Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 12

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 12:38 pm
Representational photo: Collected
Representational photo: Collected

At least 12 people died and 40 others were injured in a fire at a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam, state media reported on Wednesday.

The fire broke out on Tuesday night at the bar in Binh Duong province, an industrial production hub near Ho Chi Minh City, according to the official Vietnam News Agency.

Among the injured, 11 were in serious condition, the report said.

"When the fire broke out, I was so panicked and ran for safety and can't remember how it happened," a witness, who identified herself only as Quynh, was quoted as saying in the report.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Wednesday ordered the Ministry of Public Security and provincial authorities to investigate the cause of the fire.

China also ordered cities and provinces across the Southeast Asian country to step safety standards at facilities prone to fire, including at karaoke bars.

Karaoke is popular in Vietnam, but lax safety standards at venues have raised concerns. Three firefighters were killed in a fire at another karaoke bar in Hanoi last month.

Vietnam / Karaoke bar / Fire accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Dry fish: Source of protein and income

1h | In Focus
January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

3h | Panorama
The Celica GTS is unapologetic in its design. It sits low to the ground and looks aggressive. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

3h | Wheels
The Arakan militia in Myanmar regard themselves as the protectors of Rakhine state and are fighting for autonomy. Photo: TRT World

Airspace violation and shelling: Reckless mistakes or acts of provocation?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

15h | Videos
Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

16h | Videos
Truss promises action to tackle crisis

Truss promises action to tackle crisis

17h | Videos
Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 