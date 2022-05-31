Vietnam floats prospect of resuming nuclear power development

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
31 May, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 04:43 pm

Related News

Vietnam floats prospect of resuming nuclear power development

The proposed nuclear plants, with a combined capacity of 4,000 megawatts, were due to be built by Russia's Rosatom and Japan Atomic Power Co. in the central province of Ninh Thuan under the earlier plan

Hindustan Times
31 May, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 04:43 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Vietnam's industry minister has told the national assembly developing nuclear power is an "inevitable trend" around the world, signalling that authorities may be considering resuming a plan to construct nuclear power plants after the programme was suspended six years ago.

The Southeast Asian country, a regional manufacturing hub, shelved a plan to build its first two nuclear power plants in 2016 following the Fukushima disaster in Japan and due to budget constraints.

"Developing nuclear power is an ongoing inevitable trend in the world," Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told the National Assembly on Monday, according to a statement posted on the government's website.

The proposed nuclear plants, with a combined capacity of 4,000 megawatts, were due to be built by Russia's Rosatom and Japan Atomic Power Co. in the central province of Ninh Thuan under the earlier plan.

Dien has pledged Vietnam will boost development of renewable energy following a commitment made in November last year to become carbon neutral by 2050, but stressed this week that it still needed a "stable energy source."

"We can't develop more coal-fired power plants, while the country's hydropower potential has been fully tapped," Dien said.

Vietnam wants to nearly double its total installed power generation capacity to 146,000 megawatts by 2030, according to the latest draft of its master power development plan, which is being further tweaked to take into account its carbon neutrality commitment.

Dien said plans to develop the country's first nuclear power plants were "suspended, not completely cancelled," according to the government statement.

Vietnam / Nuclear Power

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Abiana project by Studio Morphogenesis has a marvellous and functional pantry add-on to their kitchen area. Photo: Studio Morphogenesis

All about in-between spaces and worn out places

8h | Habitat
Sheikh Fazle Fahim. Illustration: TBS

‘Our capacity can be improved by incorporating all ports under one authority, both water and land’

8h | Panorama
DeshiFarmer helps farmers by providing information they can use to minimise the time between planting different crop types, and optimise growth.Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

DeshiFarmer: From the farm to your table

10h | Panorama
Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

50 lakh among 75 lakh TIN holders do not pay tax

50 lakh among 75 lakh TIN holders do not pay tax

1h | Videos
CU students becoming self-sufficient

CU students becoming self-sufficient

1h | Videos
Rowan Atkinson returns to Netflix

Rowan Atkinson returns to Netflix

2h | Videos
BBC is changing itself

BBC is changing itself

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products