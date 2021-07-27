Vice President Harris could visit Vietnam, Singapore in August

27 July, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 03:41 pm

The coronavirus pandemic is likely to be on Harris' agenda, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity

US Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a bipartisan meeting on cancer legislation in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, March 3, 2021. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
US Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a bipartisan meeting on cancer legislation in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, March 3, 2021. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

US Vice President Kamala Harris could travel to Vietnam and Singapore in August, even as details of such a trip are not final yet, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The coronavirus pandemic is likely to be on Harris' agenda, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Harris recently visited Mexico and Guatemala with the aim of lowering migration from the region. During her trip she focused on issues such as economic development, food insecurity and women's issues.

