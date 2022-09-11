'Very strong' Typhoon Muifa approaches Japan southern islands

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
11 September, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 02:22 pm

Related News

'Very strong' Typhoon Muifa approaches Japan southern islands

BSS/AFP
11 September, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 02:22 pm
Typhoon Muifa is expected to maintain its strength and hit Ishigaki island, near Taiwan, before heading north toward Shanghai. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ZOOM.EARTH
Typhoon Muifa is expected to maintain its strength and hit Ishigaki island, near Taiwan, before heading north toward Shanghai. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ZOOM.EARTH

Typhoon Muifa approached Japan's southern islands on Sunday, prompting officials to issue a warning for locals to seek shelter from the "violent waves and winds" before it made landfall.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Muifa is expected to maintain its strength and hit Ishigaki island, near Taiwan, on Monday before heading north toward Shanghai and its surrounding areas.

As of Sunday afternoon, the typhoon was located 180 kilometres (110 miles) south of Ishigaki, packing gusts up to 216 kilometres per hour as it moved northwest, the agency said.

"Very strong Typhoon Muifa is expected to draw very close to (to the region surrounding Ishigaki) on Monday. Violent waves and wind are expected in the region through Tuesday," the agency said.

While the speed of the typhoon could slow down, "the area may remain under its effects for a long time", it added.

The government of Okinawa -- a prefecture comprising Japan's more than 150 southern islands -- requested for the elderly on Ishigaki and other area islands to seek shelter before the typhoon reaches the region.

"I would like to ask everyone to be vigilant against violent winds, heavy rains... and take action to protect lives as a top priority," Okinawa governor Denny Tamaki said Sunday.
 

Top News

typhoon / Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To keep yourself adequately warm in different scenarios, you need something longer and sturdier like overcoats. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim

Winter closet guide for students travelling abroad

6h | Mode
Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

6h | Analysis
Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

5h | Panorama
The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Investment of Tk5,000 per month can turn into Tk46 lakh in 20 years

Investment of Tk5,000 per month can turn into Tk46 lakh in 20 years

6h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Brazil bans sales of iPhones without power adapters

6h | Videos
Things that will change following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Things that will change following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

World Suicide Prevention Day 2022

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’