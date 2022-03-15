Verdict due Wednesday on Ukraine case vs Russia: ICJ

The UN's top court said it will give a judgment Wednesday on Ukraine's charge that Russia falsely justified its invasion by accusations of genocide.



Kyiv filed the case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, demanding that the tribunal order an end to the offensive.



It accuses Russia of illegally trying to justify its war under an international convention by falsely alleging that Ukraine committed genocide in regions held by pro-Russian separatists.



Russia declined to turn up to a hearing at the UN court on March 7.



The court in The Hague said in a statement it would announce its judgment on Wednesday at 1500 GMT.



The ICJ was set up after World War II to rule on disputes between UN member states, based mainly on treaties and conventions.



Although its rulings are binding, it has no real means to enforce them.



The case is separate from a Ukraine war crimes investigation launched by the International Criminal Court (ICC), a different tribunal also based in The Hague.