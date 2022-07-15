Venezuela hits back at 'crazy' former US adviser Bolton's coup-plotting admission

World+Biz

Reuters
15 July, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 08:53 am

Related News

Venezuela hits back at 'crazy' former US adviser Bolton's coup-plotting admission

Reuters
15 July, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 08:53 am
Former US national security advisor John Bolton speaks during his lecture at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, US February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo
Former US national security advisor John Bolton speaks during his lecture at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, US February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo

A Venezuelan government official on Thursday called former White House national security adviser John Bolton "crazy" after his admission this week that he had tried to plot foreign coups, including backing an unsuccessful bid to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Earlier this week, Bolton said in the interview with CNN that he had helped plan coups d'etat. He did not go into detail but mentioned Venezuela, where the United States supported opposition leader Juan Guaido's failed bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro in 2019.
Jorge Rodriguez, head of Venezuela's government-controlled congress, responded to Bolton's comments during a congressional session, saying that the United States had been stirring unrest.

John Bolton’s confession about foreign coups: What’s new?

"What was in the mind of this crazy John Bolton was that the violence would accelerate so that they could have an excuse for the invasion... a military invasion in Venezuela," he said.

Former senior US official John Bolton admits to planning attempted foreign coups

Venezuela's Communication and Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Top News

Venezuela / US / John Bolton

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

‘We need to strengthen the institutions responsible for ensuring competition in the market’

33m | Panorama
Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

53m | Food
John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser. Photo: Bloomberg

John Bolton’s confession about foreign coups: What’s new?

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rameen Shakur: A doctor, scientist, entrepreneur and a son

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What experts say about dollar and fuel crisis

What experts say about dollar and fuel crisis

11h | Videos
Booming business of job guide books

Booming business of job guide books

11h | Videos
US planned coups in several countries

US planned coups in several countries

12h | Videos
Aryan Khan getting his passport back

Aryan Khan getting his passport back

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

5
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty