Vatican trial prosecutors concede case defects, willing to investigate more

World+Biz

Reuters
05 October, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 07:53 pm

Related News

Vatican trial prosecutors concede case defects, willing to investigate more

The trial revolves mostly around the purchase by the Vatican's Secretariat of State of a building in one of London's smartest districts

Reuters
05 October, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 07:53 pm
Trial begins at the Vatican for 10 people, including prominent Italian cardinal Angelo Becciu, who are charged with financial crimes including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office, at the Vatican, July 27, 2021. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
Trial begins at the Vatican for 10 people, including prominent Italian cardinal Angelo Becciu, who are charged with financial crimes including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office, at the Vatican, July 27, 2021. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

The prosecution at a Vatican trial of 10 people accused of financial crimes, including a cardinal, acknowledged on Tuesday weaknesses in its case and said it was willing to return to the investigative phase to fill in gaps contested by the defence.

Deputy prosecutor Alessandro Diddi made the surprise announcement at the first hearing since the trial started in July, saying: "I feel the duty to meet (the defence requests) half-way."

Court president Giuseppe Pignatone adjourned the trial after about two hours, saying he would announce his decision on that and other motions on Wednesday.

The most prominent of the defendants is Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a once powerful Vatican official.

The trial revolves mostly around the purchase by the Vatican's Secretariat of State of a building in one of London's smartest districts.

The prosecution has accused Becciu, other former Vatican officials or employees involved in the deal, and outside middlemen, of embezzlement, abuse of office, and fraud, among other charges. All have denied wrongdoing.

Pope Francis fired Becciu from his last Vatican post in 2020 for alleged nepotism, which he also has denied.

Europe

Vatican / Vatican trial

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

1d | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

2d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

2d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment