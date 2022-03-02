US will not engage in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine: Biden

World+Biz

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 08:47 am

Related News

US will not engage in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine: Biden

“We, the United States of America, stand with the Ukrainian people”, Biden said

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 08:47 am
US will not engage in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine: Biden

US President Joe Biden expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people in his State of the Union address but reiterated that the US would not deploy troops to Ukraine.

"Let each of us here tonight in this Chamber, if you're able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world," Biden said, adding "We, the United States of America, stand with the Ukrainian people", reports the CNN.

The US President told the members of Congress gathered for his State of the Union address: "Let me be clear — our forces are not engaged and will not engage in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine,"

American troops were deployed to Europe not to fight in Ukraine, "but to defend our NATO allies in the event that Putin decides to keep moving west," he said.

"For that purpose, we have mobilised American ground forces, air squadrons, ship deployments to protect NATO countries including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia," Biden added. 

Previously, Joe Biden has said the US would hold fast to NATO's Article 5 principle, which says that an attack on one NATO country is an attack on all member counties.

In his State of the Union address, he pledged, "As I've made crystal clear, the United States and our Allies will defend every inch of territory of NATO countries with the full force of our collective power." 

He added that the US and its allies were providing "more than $1 billion in direct assistance to Ukraine," including military, economic, and humanitarian aide.

Top News

Russia / USA / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

22h | Habitat
Illustration: Collected

Back to the Cold War?

23h | Analysis
Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

1d | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

12h | Videos
SAG win gives ‘CODA’ an oscar boost for best picture

SAG win gives ‘CODA’ an oscar boost for best picture

12h | Videos
Speed of animals Vs supercars

Speed of animals Vs supercars

13h | Videos
World leaders in proxy war

World leaders in proxy war

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy