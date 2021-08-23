US will evaluate troop extension beyond August 31 if needed: Pentagon

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the US military is striving to evacuate as many people as possible from the airport in Kabul "by the end of the month" and will evaluate whether to remain past the 31 August deadline set by President Joe Biden for removal of all US troops.

If Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chair General Mark Milley "get to a point where they need to provide that advice and counsel to the president, they would absolutely do that", Kirby told reporters at a Pentagon media briefing on Monday, reports the Al Jazeera.

Kirby said "we have seen the statements" by Suhail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban delegation in Doha, the capital of Qatar, earlier on Monday that extending occupation would be a 'red line'. We all understand that view".