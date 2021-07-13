US warns businesses of heightened risks on China's Xinjiang province

World+Biz

Reuters
13 July, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 08:57 pm

Related News

US warns businesses of heightened risks on China's Xinjiang province

"Given the severity and extent of these abuses, businesses and individuals that do not exit supply chains, ventures, and/or investments connected to Xinjiang could run a high risk of violating US law," the State Department said in a statement

Reuters
13 July, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 08:57 pm
Security guards stand at the gates of what is officially known as a vocational skills education center in Huocheng County in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September 3, 2018.REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
Security guards stand at the gates of what is officially known as a vocational skills education center in Huocheng County in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September 3, 2018.REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

The US government warned businesses of heightened risks involving supply chain and investment links to China's Xinjiang province on Tuesday, citing forced labor and human rights abuses there are throughout China.

"Given the severity and extent of these abuses, businesses and individuals that do not exit supply chains, ventures, and/or investments connected to Xinjiang could run a high risk of violating US law," the State Department said in a statement.

The new notice updates a Xinjiang supply chain business advisory issued on July 1, 2020, and was issued by the State, Treasury, Commerce, Homeland Security and Labor departments, as well as the Office of the US Trade Representative.

The advisory said China's government continues "horrific abuses" in Xinjiang and elsewhere "targeting Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and ethnic Kyrgyz who are predominantly Muslim, and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups."

The move follows an action on Friday when the Biden administration added 14 Chinese companies and other entities to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang.

Top News / China / USA

Xinjiang / Uighur / USA / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

4h | Videos
TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

1d | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder