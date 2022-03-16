US targets Russians over Ukraine invasion, human rights violations

World+Biz

Reuters
16 March, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 03:54 pm

Related News

US targets Russians over Ukraine invasion, human rights violations

Reuters
16 March, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 03:54 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Russian military leaders and people it accused of being connected to human rights violations while slapping fresh measures on Moscow's close ally Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

They were the latest sanctions imposed on Moscow since Russian forces invaded Ukraine nearly three weeks ago in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Moscow calls the assault a "special operation."

The US State Department announced the sanctions on 11 Russian military leaders, including several deputy ministers of defense and Viktor Zolotov, chief of Russia's national guard and a member of Russian President Vladimir Putin's security council.

The sanctions freeze any US assets those targeted may have and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.

The Russian embassy in Washington said the penalties were "another hostile action (that) drives Russian-US relations further into an even more dead end", in a statement on its Facebook page.

It said the measures would not go unanswered, without going into further detail.

The US Treasury Department announced sanctions on four Russians and one entity it accused of playing a role in concealing events around the death of whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky or of being connected to human rights violations against human rights advocate Oyub Titiev.

A Treasury statement said it was adding to its sanctions against Lukashenko and also targeting his wife.

Andrea Gacki, the head of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in the statement its sanctions were the consequences for people engaged in corruption or connected to gross violations of human rights.

"We condemn Russia's attacks on humanitarian corridors in Ukraine and call on Russia to cease its unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine," she said.

Magnitsky was a Russian lawyer arrested in 2008 after alleging that Russian officials were involved in large-scale tax fraud. Magnitsky died in a Moscow prison in 2009 after complaining of mistreatment.

Tuesday's measures targeted Judge Natalia Mushnikova, accused by Treasury of "participating in efforts to conceal the legal liability for the detention, abuse, or death" of Magnitsky.

Sanctions were also imposed on the Kurchaloi District of the Chechen Republic Branch of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, whose officers arrested Titiev in 2018 and charged him with possession of drugs.

Those sanctioned include Nurid Salamov, the investigator who opened the case against Titiev; Khusein Khutaev, the officer who allegedly spotted drugs in Titiev's car; and Dzhabrail Akhmatov, who the Treasury said decided to bring charges against Titiev.

Titiev, head of the Memorial human rights centre in Chechnya, was detained and accused of possessing illegal drugs in 2018. Titiev said the police had planted the drugs on him during a shake-down. He was sentenced to 4 years in a penal colony.

Ukraine crisis / US-Russia Relations / US-Russia / US-Russia Tension / Russia-Ukraine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PWe can still manage risk and have better tools to do so, but in the new world order, it is about managing uncertainty — a much more difficult proposition. Photo: Bloomberg

How to manage the biggest risk of all: Uncertainty 

3h | Panorama
Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup. Photo: Courtesy

5G is still nascent in Asia, but we are ready for it in Bangladesh: Grameenphone Chairman

6h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Freight trains could make up for the railway's losses. But the lossmaker keeps neglecting its golden goose

7h | Panorama
Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sensor’s called whisher

Sensor’s called whisher

37m | Videos
Four Bangladeshis nominated for Filmfare Award

Four Bangladeshis nominated for Filmfare Award

42m | Videos
PHP Launches voice command smart cars

PHP Launches voice command smart cars

20h | Videos
Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion