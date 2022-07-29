US State Dept approves potential sale of F-35 fighters, munitions to Germany

Reuters
29 July, 2022, 09:10 am
Two US Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, arrive at Amari Air Base, Estonia, February 24, 2022. US Air Force/Handout via REUTERS
Two US Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, arrive at Amari Air Base, Estonia, February 24, 2022. US Air Force/Handout via REUTERS

The US State Department approved a possible foreign military sale to Germany of F-35 fighter jets, munitions and related equipment for an estimated cost of $8.4 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The potential deal for the advanced stealth fighter came after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged an upgrade to his country's military following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The principle contractors for the deal include Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co and Raytheon Technologies Corp, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Thursday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The notice of a potential sale is required by law.

Germany said in March it would buy 35 US F-35 fighter jets to replace its aging Tornado.

