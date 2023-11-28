US sending three military planes with Gaza aid

AFP
28 November, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 04:53 pm

US sending three military planes with Gaza aid

AFP
28 November, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 04:53 pm
FILE PHOTO: Palestinians spend time on a beach during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip November 25, 2023. REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Palestinians spend time on a beach during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip November 25, 2023. REUTERS

The United States is sending three military aircraft to Egypt from Tuesday to bring vital humanitarian aid for Gaza during a truce between Israel and Hamas, senior US officials said.

The relief flights carrying food, medical supplies and winter gear are the first by the US military since the conflict began with the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel.

The flights start a day after President Joe Biden said he would use an extension of the truce to get more aid into Gaza, and as international efforts continue to further prolong the pause.

"We are very glad to announce we will have the first of three relief flights that are facilitated by the unique capabilities of the US military that will be arriving in North Sinai in Egypt" on Tuesday, one of the US officials said.

"This will be to bring a series of items -- medical items, food aid, winter items, given that winter's coming in Gaza -- for the civilian population," the official said in an embargoed call on Monday.

The United Nations will then take the aid from Egypt's North Sinai region, which borders the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, into the stricken Palestinian territory itself, they said.

Two further planeloads will arrive "in coming days", they said.

