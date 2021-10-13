US senator asks Facebook CEO to retain documents linked to testimony

World+Biz

Reuters
13 October, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 10:12 am

Related News

US senator asks Facebook CEO to retain documents linked to testimony

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said in response the company has "absolutely no commercial incentive, no moral incentive, no company-wide incentive to do anything other than to try to give the maximum number of people as much of a positive experience as possible on Facebook."

Reuters
13 October, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 10:12 am
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies remotely via videoconference in this screengrab made from video during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled, &quot;Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election,? on Facebook and Twitter&#039;s content moderation practices, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, November 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies remotely via videoconference in this screengrab made from video during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled, "Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election,? on Facebook and Twitter's content moderation practices, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, November 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell on Tuesday called on Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to preserve all documents related to a testimony last week from company whistleblower Frances Haugen.

"The testimony ... raises significant concerns about whether Facebook has misled the public, federal regulators, and this committee," said Cantwell, a Democrat. "This committee will continue its oversight and work to pursue legislation to protect consumers' privacy, improve data security, and strengthen federal enforcement to address the digital harms that are the subject of these hearings."

She asked Facebook to preserve and retain internal Facebook research referenced by Haugen and Facebook's evaluation of the research; ranking or composition systems; experiments or recommendations to change those ranking systems and the impact of Facebook's platforms on children and teenagers under the age of 18.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said in response the company has "absolutely no commercial incentive, no moral incentive, no company-wide incentive to do anything other than to try to give the maximum number of people as much of a positive experience as possible on Facebook."

Top News / USA

US / Facebook

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

1d | Videos
Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

1d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

1d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case