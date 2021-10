US senator asks Facebook CEO to retain documents linked to testimony

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies remotely via videoconference in this screengrab made from video during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled, "Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election,? on Facebook and Twitter's content moderation practices, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, November 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell on Tuesday called on Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to preserve all documents related to a testimony last week from company whistleblower Frances Haugen.

"The testimony ... raises significant concerns about whether Facebook has misled the public, federal regulators, and this committee," said Cantwell, a Democrat. "This committee will continue its oversight and work to pursue legislation to protect consumers' privacy, improve data security, and strengthen federal enforcement to address the digital harms that are the subject of these hearings."

She asked Facebook to preserve and retain internal Facebook research referenced by Haugen and Facebook's evaluation of the research; ranking or composition systems; experiments or recommendations to change those ranking systems and the impact of Facebook's platforms on children and teenagers under the age of 18.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said in response the company has "absolutely no commercial incentive, no moral incentive, no company-wide incentive to do anything other than to try to give the maximum number of people as much of a positive experience as possible on Facebook."