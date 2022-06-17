US sees itself as messenger of God on Earth without responsibility: Putin

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 07:55 pm

US sees itself as messenger of God on Earth without responsibility: Putin

The United States is ostensibly unaware that over the past decades new powerful centres have emerged around the globe and their voice is heard ever louder, says the Russian head of state

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) All-Russian Public Organization at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, 3 February, 2022. PHOTO: Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) All-Russian Public Organization at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, 3 February, 2022. PHOTO: Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the United States sees itself as a "messenger of God on Earth", who has interests but no responsibility.

"After claiming victory in the Cold War, the United States declared it was the messenger of God on Earth, who has no obligations, but only interests – and these interests are sacrosanct," Putin said in his speech at the plenary meeting of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, reports The Russian News Agency TASS.

"The United States is ostensibly unaware that over the past decades new powerful centres have emerged around the globe and their voice is heard ever louder. Each of them is developing its own political system and public institutions and implements its own model of economic growth and, of course, has the right to protect them and to ensure national sovereignty," Putin stressed.

In his opinion, "we are witnessing objective processes and truly revolutionary tectonic changes," in the world.

