US says no restrictions on farm equipment to Russia

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
16 July, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 12:56 pm

Related News

US says no restrictions on farm equipment to Russia

BSS/AFP
16 July, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 12:56 pm
US says no restrictions on farm equipment to Russia

The United States said Thursday that it would not bar the sale of farm equipment to Russia, again denying Moscow's allegations that Western sanctions -- not its invasion of Ukraine -- are causing the global food crisis.
 
The Treasury Department, in a legal form on sanctions exemptions, said it would not stop US transactions related to the production, sale or transport of agricultural equipment.
 
In line with previous rules set after the 24 February invasion, the Treasury Department also said it was not prohibiting agricultural commodities such as fertilizer as well as medical devices and Covid-19 tests.
 
The broadening of exemptions "further reiterates that US sanctions on Russia in response to its unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine do not stand in the way of agricultural and medical trade," a Treasury Department statement said.
 
Russian President Vladimir "Putin's war has strangled food and agriculture production, and he has used food as a weapon of war by destroying agricultural storage, processing and testing facilities; stealing grain and farm equipment; and effectively blockading Black Sea ports," it said.
 
The US move comes after rare signs of progress between Russia and Ukraine during talks in Turkey on letting shipments leave Ukraine, a vital exporter of wheat and other grains.
 
Shipments across the Black Sea have been blocked both by Russian warships and mines Kyiv has laid to avert a feared amphibious assault.
 
The food shortages have raised the risk of famine for tens of millions of people in African and other poor nations.
 
Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently said the Russian actions contributed to unrest in Sri Lanka, whose president fled and resigned amid mass protests over dwindling food and fuel supplies.

Europe / USA

US / Farm Equipment / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

3h | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

4h | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

5h | Wheels
History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

5h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

3h | Videos
Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Sale of Mymensingh’s ‘Monda’ on the rise

3h | Videos
46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

4
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur