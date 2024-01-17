US to relist Houthi rebels as specially designated global terrorists

A drone view as Houthi movement supporters rally to denounce air strikes launched by the U.S. and Britain on Houthi targets, in Sanaa, Yemen January 12, 2024. Houth Media Center/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
A drone view as Houthi movement supporters rally to denounce air strikes launched by the U.S. and Britain on Houthi targets, in Sanaa, Yemen January 12, 2024. Houth Media Center/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

The Biden administration was expected to announce plans to relist Houthi rebels as specially designated global terrorists, a US official told Reuters.

The US military has carried out a series of strikes in Yemen against anti-ship ballistic missiles in a Houthi-controlled part of the country in response to attacks by the rebel group that have disrupted Red Sea shipping.

The Iran-allied Houthi militia has threatened to expand its attacks to include US ships in response to American and British strikes on its sites in Yemen.

US President Joe Biden on Friday called Yemen's Houthi forces a "terrorist" group, after American and British warplanes, ships and submarines launched dozens of air strikes across Yemen overnight.

The Houthi militia movement has threatened a "strong and effective response".

