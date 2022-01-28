US refers Ukraine crisis to UN Security Council

More than 100,000 Russian troops are deployed on the Ukrainian border and Russia is engaging in other destabilizing acts aimed at Ukraine, posing a clear threat to international peace and security and the UN Charter: Washington's United Nations envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield

The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York August 15, 2014/ Reuters
The United States said it has called for a public meeting of the UN Security Council next Monday to address the crisis around Ukraine due to what it called "threatening behaviour" by Russia.

"More than 100,000 Russian troops are deployed on the Ukrainian border and Russia is engaging in other destabilizing acts aimed at Ukraine, posing a clear threat to international peace and security and the UN Charter," Washington's United Nations envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Thursday in a statement.

