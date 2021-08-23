US raised prospect of using S Korea bases for Afghan refugees, Seoul says

World+Biz

Reuters
23 August, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 05:50 pm

Related News

US raised prospect of using S Korea bases for Afghan refugees, Seoul says

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong told lawmakers at a parliamentary hearing that there was no such discussion currently under way, but under additional questioning said that American officials had made preliminary requests

Reuters
23 August, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 05:50 pm
South Korea&#039;s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong wearing a face mask speaks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) during a bilateral meeting as part of the G7 foreign ministers meeting, in London, Britain May 3, 2021. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong wearing a face mask speaks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) during a bilateral meeting as part of the G7 foreign ministers meeting, in London, Britain May 3, 2021. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

The United States discussed "at a very basic level" using its bases in South Korea to temporarily house refugees from Afghanistan, but talks on the issue have not progressed, South Korea's foreign minister said on Monday.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong told lawmakers at a parliamentary hearing that there was no such discussion currently under way, but under additional questioning said that American officials had made preliminary requests.

"It is true that (the allies) did discuss the possibility at the very basic level," he said. "It, however, was not discussed seriously."

Chung said any use of American bases for refugees would require permission of the South Korean government.

In a statement, US Forces Korea said it had not been told to provide temporary housing or other support for anyone leaving Afghanistan.

"If tasked, USFK will work with the Department of State, Department of Defense and the Republic of Korea government while maintaining our ROK-US Alliance and obligation to provide and maintain a robust combined defence posture," the military command said in a statement after The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that US bases around the world were being eyed as possible sites.

The United States stations around 28,500 troops in South Korea as a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War, which ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

Camp Humphreys, a recently completed $11 billion garrison 40 miles (64 km) south of Seoul, is America's largest overseas military base.

American bases in countries such as Qatar have been used to temporarily host refugees being airlifted from Kabul airport. At the American air base in Ramstein Germany, US soldiers have set up more than 70 military shelters for up to 10,000 evacuees from Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden secured agreement from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday to use two military bases in southern Spain to receive Afghans who have worked for the US government, the Spanish government said on Sunday.

Top News / USA

USA / Afghanistan / Taliban / south korea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

21h | Videos
Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

21h | Videos
Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

21h | Videos
Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 