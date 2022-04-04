US pushes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council

World+Biz

Reuters
04 April, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 05:35 pm

Related News

US pushes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council

Russia is in its second year of a three-year term on the Geneva-based council

Reuters
04 April, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 05:35 pm
An overview of the special session on the situation in Ukraine of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
An overview of the special session on the situation in Ukraine of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The United States will ask the UN General Assembly to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday, after Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing dozens of civilians in the town of Bucha.

Russia is in its second year of a three-year term on the Geneva-based council.

A two-third majority vote by the 193-member assembly in New York can suspend a state from the council for persistently committing gross and systematic violations of human rights during its membership.

Speaking in Bucharest on Monday, Thomas-Greenfield said: "Russia's participation on the Human Rights Council is a farce.

"And it is wrong, which is why we believe it is time the UN General Assembly vote to remove them."

Since the Ukraine invasion began on 24 February, the UN General Assembly has adopted two resolutions denouncing Russia with at least 140 yes votes. Moscow says it is carrying out a "special military operation" that aims to destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure.

"My message to those 140 countries who have courageously stood together is: the images out of Bucha and devastation across Ukraine require us to now match our words with action," Thomas-Greenfield, visiting Romania to see how the country is coping with an influx of Ukraine refugees, told reporters.

Bucha's deputy mayor said 50 of some 300 bodies found after Kremlin forces withdrew were the victims of extra-judicial killings carried out by Russian troops.

Reuters could not independently verify those figures or who was responsible for killing the dead residents.

Ukrainian authorities said they were investigating possible war crimes there, a description also used by French President Emmanuel Macron. The Kremlin categorically denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians in the town.

The United States has said war crimes have been committed in Ukraine and U.S. experts were gathering evidence to prove it.

The General Assembly has previously suspended a country from the Human Rights Council. In March 2011, it unanimously suspended Libya because of violence against protesters by forces loyal to then leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Human Rights Council / United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Find your escape to a fun time with Kraftz

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Made with Love: Where art meets productivity

6h | Brands
HCCL has around 200 enlisted caregivers, of whom more than 100 are actively engaged. Photo: Courtesy

HCCL: A tech-driven home care solution for your loved elderly ones

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Note merged with S Series to become the default android 

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

5h | Videos
Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

5h | Videos
How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

21h | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

5
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online