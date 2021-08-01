US presses Tunisia's president for swift return to democratic path

01 August, 2021, 11:40 am
Tunisia&#039;s President Kais Saied gives a speech at the government&#039;s swearing-in ceremony at the Carthage Palace outside the capital Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2020. Photo:Reuters
Tunisia's President Kais Saied gives a speech at the government's swearing-in ceremony at the Carthage Palace outside the capital Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2020. Photo:Reuters

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan urged Tunisia's president on Saturday to outline a swift return to the "democratic path" following his seizure of governing powers last Sunday, the White House said.

Tunisian President Kais Saied invoked a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic and poor governance to dismiss the prime minister, freeze parliament and seize executive control in a move welcomed by street rallies but which his opponents branded a coup.

In a phone call, Sullivan underscored to Saied the need for "rapidly forming a new government, led by a capable prime minister to stabilize Tunisia's economy and confront the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as ensuring the timely return of the elected parliament," the White House National Security Council said in a statement.

