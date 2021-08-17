US to press on with Afghan evacuations, says Pentagon

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 05:35 pm

“We’re going to work really hard in the coming weeks to get as many of them out of the country as we can,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said

Pentagon. Photo: Reuters
The United States is still committed to its drawdown in Afghanistan and will seek to evacuate as many US citizens and Afghan interpreters as possible in coming weeks, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

"We remain committed to completing this drawdown in a safe and orderly way, and to doing what we can to getting as many of our American citizens out as well as many of those interpreters and translators" who assisted US forces, Kirby said, reports the Al Jazeera.

"We're going to work really hard in the coming weeks to get as many of them out of the country as we can."

